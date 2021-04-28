BOSTON (CBS) – Fenway Park will serve as the venue for 15 of the 38 graduating public high school classes in Boston, the Red Sox announced on Wednesday.
All Boston Public Schools were offered the opportunity to hold their graduation at Fenway, though some had already secured venues.
"When we learned that so many of the Boston Public Schools were looking to find adequate outdoor spaces to hold their commencement ceremonies, we knew we could help," Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy said. "Fenway Park is the perfect outdoor space in the heart of the city and large enough to host teachers, students, and their families in a safe manner. After such a challenging year, this important milestone is one that should be celebrated, and we are pleased to be able to offer our venue to help these seniors celebrate their achievements."
Families will sit in the bleacher seats and the historic park will be able to hold as many as four different ceremonies in a single day.
Graduations will be held on game days and non-game days throughout June. Ceremonies held on game days will be in the morning with enough time for the team to prepare Fenway Park for that night's contest.
“I am so excited to celebrate our graduates in-person this year, at ceremonies across the city, alongside BPS families and staff. Our students have had an incredibly challenging junior and senior year, and yet they continue to persevere toward this important milestone in their life — earning a high school diploma,” said Boston Public Schools superintendent Brenda Cassellius. “We are so fortunate to have the continued support and partnership of the Boston Red Sox, and I am so thankful for their offer to provide many of our young Bostonians with this truly unique hometown experience.”