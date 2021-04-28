Tuukka Rask Bounces Back, Stymies Penguins In Much-Needed Victory For BruinsTuukka Rask was back to being Tuukka Rask on Tuesday night, stopping all but one shot that the Penguins sent his way in a 3-1 Bruins victory in Pittsburgh.

Garrett Richards Has Best Outing With Red Sox After Simplifying DeliveryGarrett Richards said he would be better after getting roughed up last week, and he backed up that statement with an absolute gem against the Mets on Tuesday night.

Thunder Snap 14-Game Skid With 119-115 Win Over CelticsThe Oklahoma City Thunder snapped a 14-game skid with a 119-115 win over the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night.

