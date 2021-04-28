WILMINGTON (CBS) – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Route 93 in Wilmington early Wednesday morning. He hit a minivan that came to a sudden stop and ended up facing the wrong direction on the highway.
Massachusetts State Police said a Toyota Sienna minivan was travelling on 93 north around 1 a.m. when, for some unknown reason, it "rotated and came to a stop in the second lane from left."
While the minivan was facing south in the northbound lanes, 51-year-old Diego Rodriguez of Methuen was approaching on his Harley Davidson motorcycle, but he couldn't stop in time.
“The motorcycle struck the front left of the Sienna, causing Mr. Rodriguez to suffer fatal injuries. Mr. Rodriguez was determined to be deceased on scene. The operator of the Sienna was not injured,” State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said in a statement.
The minivan driver's name has not been released. All 93 north lanes in the area were shut down for more than two hours for the investigation.
“The results of that investigation will determine whether charges are warranted,” Procopio said.