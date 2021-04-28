MARLBORO (CBS) – There were so many doses of Moderna and Pfizer at Marlboro Hospital’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic in the Courtyard Marriott, organizers were practically begging people to come get a shot. “When I saw this, I said wow, this can’t be true,” said Michael Murdock, who called his neighbor from the parking lot of the walk-in clinic.

His neighbor David Farreh canceled his appointment at a clinic further away, and came right over. “I actually had an appointment in New Hampshire,” he said.

Finally, after months of struggling to get appointments, Massachusetts residents are finding what feels like the vaccine mother lode. “This was out of nowhere. It was a street sign that got me to come in, so it was great,” said Farreh.

The Acushnet Fire Department posted a picture on Facebook of its empty walk-in clinic in New Bedford Tuesday. “There is no wait. There is no line,” it said.

Asked whether the state has hit a saturation point with vaccine meeting demand, Marlboro Hospital COO John Kelly said, “I think it’s too early to tell.” He said the clinic recently started getting extra doses from the federal supply. “I’m very surprised, seeing that we’ve only vaccinated about 50% of people in the state,” he said. “There’s certainly a lot of people who still have to get vaccinated.”

Some speculate vaccine hesitancy may be affecting distribution. “Some people are nervous about the vaccine because it’s so new,” said Kayla Murdock, who got her first shot Wednesday.

Clinic organizers handed out flyers at local businesses like Chick-Fil-A in Marlboro to let people know about the walk-in hours until 1:00 p.m. every day this week.

“No appointment needed,” said the handout. There are plans to open during nighttime hours for walk-ins, possibly next week.

To find out more about COVID vaccinations in Massachusetts and where you can get one visit mass.gov/covid-19-vaccine.