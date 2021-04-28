BOSTON (CBS) – A contract MBTA driver is charged with refusing to let a woman off a bus before he allegedly sexually assaulted her. Prosecutors said the attack was recorded on a surveillance camera in the bus and the woman captured audio of the attack on her cell phone.

Ali Ennab, 45, of Revere, is charged with kidnapping, assault to rape, and indecent assault and battery. He was arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on Tuesday and released on $10,000 bail.

Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins said Ennab is a contract worker from Paul Revere Transportation who was driving an MBTA bus from Orient Heights to Winthrop on Saturday night.

The woman was picked up around 7:20 p.m. She was talking on the phone and missed her stop, so she used a translator app to ask Ennab to bring her back to Orient Heights.

Prosecutors say Ennab instead stopped near a beach in Winthrop, and the woman became nervous because she was the only one on the bus. Ennab allegedly shut off the bus, went and sat next to the woman and put his arm around her.

According to police, Ennab kissed the woman on the cheek and said he could get her a green card. She said she has a husband and didn’t need a green card. Ennab then began to eat his dinner and she said he refused to open the bus doors.

A short time later, Ennab allegedly lunged at the woman, ripped off her mask and began kissing her. Prosecutors said he groped the woman, who used her phone to record audio of the attack.

Rollins said the woman can be heard in Spanish begging Ennab to stop, and asking him to open the door. Ennab can allegedly be heard saying “Me, I’m the boyfriend for you. It’s OK.”

A woman, who has not been identified, walked near the bus during the alleged attack, prompting Ennab to open the door and allow the victim to leave.

“To state the obvious: A woman should be able to ride a public bus without fear of kidnap and sexual assault. Women, just like all people, have the right to not be harassed, violated, harmed, or objectified,’’ Rollins said in statement Wednesday. “As I have said, fathers need to start speaking to their sons, and men need to tell their brothers, friends and colleagues about a new vision of masculinity where men are working to end violence against women and girls.”

A Paul Revere Transportation spokesman said the company was “shaken” by the allegations.

“While we are prohibited from commenting directly about underlying allegations, Paul Revere maintains a zero-tolerance policy regarding any alleged criminal activity by any employee,” the spokesman told WBZ-TV in a statement.

“In addition to suspending the employee, the company immediately assisted the MBTA Transit Police Department with detention and arrest of the suspect. Paul Revere will continue to cooperate fully with authorities on all matters related to the ongoing investigation.”

Ennab is next due in court on May 25.

“These disturbing allegations are abhorrent and intolerable,” the MBTA said in a statement. “The MBTA is cooperating fully with law enforcement personnel, including Transit Police and the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office. This individual will no longer operate a bus for the MBTA.”