WAKEFIELD (CBS) — Wakefield residents are voting to decide the future of the Warriors mascot. The name isn’t going anywhere, but the logo featuring a Native American could soon be a thing of the past.

The annual town election in Wakefield was Tuesday. Ballot question number 1 asks whether to remove or keep the town’s Warrior logo.

“It’s become a huge controversy. I also think that this is indicative of what we are seeing throughout the country,’ we are seeing a divided country and unfortunately, we are seeing it here in our community today too,” said Town Council Candidate Brandon Flanagan.

It’s become so controversial that some residents have gotten into heated battles over it.

“A lot of name-calling, a lot of cyberbullying. And it’s not setting a good example for kids,” said School Committee Candidate Ami Ruehrwein Wall.

The school committee already decided to retire the logo but keep the Warriors name.

“This is a non-binding question but there are people who are running for town office that are running just because of the logo issue because they want to save the logo. We feel like we don’t want to give them a data point so that’s why we’re trying to get the town mobilized,” said Nicole Calabrese, the Vote ‘No’ on 1 Chair.

Flanagan said he is in favor of keeping the logo. “I think it demonstrates pride, courage, determination,” he said.

Young first-time voters chimed in as well.

“I really see it as a social justice issue and we really need to make sure as a predominantly white town that we are inclusive of Native voices,” said Jack Devow.

Ninty-two-year-old Wakefield American Indian Richard Bayrd said his father, Chief Eagle Claw or Leonard Bayrd, helped come up with the Warriors name because they were battling to win games at the time. He feels keeping the logo is the right thing to do because it signifies pride.

“There’s not too much left that they can have for the Indians left,” Bayrd said. “Leave us alone. Give us something left.”

Wakefield residents told WBZ-TV there is no doubt the controversy surrounding this logo has shown some of the true colors of this town.

Polls close at 8 p.m.