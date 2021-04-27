CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
TEWKSBURY (CBS) — A man was killed in a single-car rollover crash on I-495 south in Tewksbury Tuesday afternoon. Massachusetts State Police said it happened at about 12:15 p.m. near the Main Street exit.

The man driving the car was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are not yet releasing his identity.

SkyEye video showed that the car was flipped onto its roof. The left lane near the crash was closed for more than two hours while police investigated.

The crash on 495 in Tewksbury (WBZ-TV)

It’s not clear yet what caused the crash.

