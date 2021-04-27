Stanley Cup Finals Heading To TNT In NHL's New TV DealThe deal includes up to 72 regular-season games per season, half of the first- and second-round playoff games on TNT and TBS as well as a conference final series. One of the regular-season games will be the NHL Winter Classic, which is played on New Year’s Day.

Report: Patriots, Panthers Have Done 'Some Groundwork' On Trade For No. 8 Pick In NFL DraftWe've heard plenty about the Patriots potentially trading into the Top 10 of the NFL Draft on Thursday night. But now we're hearing about a particular trade partner that the Patriots have reportedly talked swap with already.

Patriots Could Reportedly Include Stephon Gilmore In Trade Package To Get Into Top 10With the NFL Draft just a few days away, we're hearing even more rumors about the Patriots trading up into the Top 10. And this time, veteran corner Stephon Gilmore is involved in the trade talks.

Fenway Park, TD Garden, Gillette Stadium Allowed To Increase Capacity On May 10There will soon be more sports fans in seats around Boston.

'Bucket List Moment,' Marine Running 'Food 4 Vets' To Announce Patriots' First Pick In NFL DraftA marine who has been collecting food for fellow veterans has been selected to announce the Patriots' pick Thursday at the NFL Draft.