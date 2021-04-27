BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 825 new confirmed COVID cases and four additional deaths in the state on Tuesday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 642,036. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 17,215.
There were 51,383 total new tests reported.
As of Tuesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.71%.
There are 628 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Tuesday. There are 158 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 28,043 active cases in Massachusetts.