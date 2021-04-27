Bruins' Jake DeBrusk A Healthy Scratch, Replaced By Trent Frederic For Penguins GameFor the second time since early March, Jake DeBrusk will be a healthy scratch for the Bruins.

Patriots Were Among Teams To Express Trade Interest In Deshaun Watson Prior To Sexual Assault SuitsThe Houston Texans received plenty of trade calls regarding Deshaun Watson, and the Patriots were reportedly among the teams interesting in adding the QB.

Tim Thomas Slowly Stepping Back Into Hockey UniverseTim Thomas is set to release a line of NFTs -- non-fungible tokens -- using the 10-year anniversary of that historic Stanley Cup championship as a springboard.

Bill Belichick Praises Matt Patricia As 'Very Valuable Resource' With PatriotsMatt Patricia spent 14 seasons working for Bill Belichick. Now that he's back in Foxboro, it seems like his old boss is much more impacted by those 14 seasons than he is by the three years Patricia spent in Detroit.

Celtics Won't Have Jayson Tatum, Kemba Walker Against Thunder On Tuesday NightThe Celtics will be without a pair of key players when they host the Thunder on Tuesday night.