FOXBORO (CBS) – The home of the New England Patriots and Revolution will host the Jurassic Quest drive-thru exhibit again this year. More than 70 moving, animatronic dinosaurs will be at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro from June 18 to July 11.
“Although the drive-thru experience means visitors will stay safe inside their vehicles, they’ll still need to avoid the swinging tail of the 50-foot Spinosaurus and the gigantic, grinning Megalodon!” the event advertises.READ MORE: Child Tax Credit: How Much Money Can Parents Expect In Monthly Payments?
It will cost $49 for each car and you have to sign up for an assigned time slot. Tickets are available from Wednesday-Sunday.READ MORE: Outdoor Mask Mandate To Be Eased; Bars And Amusement Parks Reopening In May; Road Races To Return
Event organizers say the exhibit is family-friendly and contactless.
The Jurassic Quest exhibit was so popular last year that two weeks were added to its original 10-day stay.MORE NEWS: Sales At Legacy Place Vineyard Vines To Benefit Injured Bishop Feehan Hockey Player AJ Quetta
For more information visit JurassicQuest.com.