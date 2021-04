Celtics Won't Have Jayson Tatum, Kemba Walker Against Thunder On Tuesday NightThe Celtics will be without a pair of key players when they host the Thunder on Tuesday night.

Kyle Shanahan Has Delivered The Line Of NFL Draft WeekIt's the week of the NFL Draft. Things are getting crazy.

Patriots 2021 NFL Draft Snapshot: New England's Picks, Needs & NotesNFL Draft week is here, and it figures to be a pretty busy and interesting one for the New England Patriots.

Kellen Mond Believes Tom Brady Is The Greatest Athlete Of All TimeMostly everybody in the football world believes that Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time. But soon-to-be NFL draft pick Kellen Mond believes he's even better than that.

Patriots Reportedly Making Calls To Trade Into Top 10 At NFL DraftThe week of the NFL Draft has arrived, and all those rumors that we've heard for the last few months are starting to really heat up.