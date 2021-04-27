SOMERVILLE (CBS) — Somerville will move to a modified Phase 4 Step 1 of the state’s reopening plan on Friday, May 7. The move is because more residents are vaccinated and the city has seen a decrease in coronavirus cases.
Businesses, houses of worship, movie theaters, and bingo halls will be allowed to open at 50% capacity.
Event capacity will increase to 100 people indoors and 150 outdoors.
Restaurants, bars, and breweries with approved licenses will be allowed to offer outdoor dining.
Capacity limits for private residences will stay at 10 people indoors and increase to 25 people outdoors.
City officials said they would review the latest reopening guidance released by the state on Tuesday and then determine what will be adopted in Somerville.