BOSTON (CBS) — As vaccinations continue and some coronavirus regulations are lifted in Massachusetts, many see a light at the end of the tunnel when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic. So what’s the first thing Gov. Charlie Baker wants to do when things get back to “normal”?
“I want to take my kids and my wife and go to a concert. That’s what I want to do. But I don’t want to do that until we get to the point where that can be done in a way where people aren’t putting one another at risk by virtue of doing that,” he said Tuesday, after announcing that the outdoor mask mandate will be loosed and the state will continue to Phase 4 Step 2 of reopening.
“I know I speak for a lot of people in Massachusetts – this has easily been the longest year of my life,” Baker said. “I can’t tell you how grateful I am that my Dad survived this whole thing, because that sure wasn’t true for a lot of other people.”
“The light at the end of the tunnel, thanks to the work of so many, is many getting closer and we can start to look ahead with real optimism for the path forward.”