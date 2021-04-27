BOSTON (CBS) — All high school students should be in classrooms for full-time, in-person learning by May 17, Commissioner of Elementary and Secondary Education Jeffrey Riley announced Tuesday.
Many districts are ahead of schedule. According to DESE, there are 146 school districts with fully in-person for kindergarten through 12th grade. By the mid-May deadline, 198 school districts plan to be back fully in-person for all grade levels, which is two-thirds of all high schools in the state.
“Districts and schools should make every effort to have high school students with significant and complex disabilities or high school students who are English learners return to full-time, in-person learning prior to the deadline,” the announcement added.
School districts have been using a phased-in approach to send students safely back into school buildings, beginning with the highest-risk and youngest students.
Students can elect to continue remote learning through the year.
"We believe it's critical to get all of our kids back with their teachers and their peers, to learn and socialize, and to have a chance, in this very long and difficult year, to be a kid," said Gov. Charlie Baker.
The state has continued to provide COVID-19 pool testing to schools.