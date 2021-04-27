CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – A mother said a Cambridge Police officer left a “lifetime impression” on her 4-year-old son by riding bikes with him over the weekend.
The woman and her son were in the parking lot of Summer Shack near the Alewife T station when the boy asked the officer, who prefers to remain anonymous, if he wanted to ride bikes.READ MORE: Gov. Baker Shares What He Is Looking Forward To Most Post-Pandemic
The officer told his colleagues at Cambridge Police Department that “It made my day.”
With the mother recording a cell phone video, the pair took off for a ride around the parking lot.
MORE NEWS: Mass. Outdoor Mask Mandate To Be Eased; Bars And Amusement Parks Reopening In May; Road Races To Return
A boy, his🚲 & his new👮🚲friend.READ MORE: Real ID Deadline For Air Travel Delayed Again To 2023
➡️Check out this video shared by a #CambMA mother, who writes, "I just wanted to say that I had the best experience with an Officer on Sunday. My son just turned 4 and your officer left a lifetime impression on him! Thank you for your kindness!" pic.twitter.com/xKAehli9Cw
— Cambridge Police👮🏽 (@CambridgePolice) April 27, 2021
“My son just turned four and this officer left a lifetime impression on him! Thank you for your kindness and your service!” the woman later said in a message to police.