By CBSBoston.com Staff
CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – A mother said a Cambridge Police officer left a “lifetime impression” on her 4-year-old son by riding bikes with him over the weekend.

The woman and her son were in the parking lot of Summer Shack near the Alewife T station when the boy asked the officer, who prefers to remain anonymous, if he wanted to ride bikes.

A young boy rides bikes with a Cambridge Police officer. (Image Credit: Cambridge Police)

The officer told his colleagues at Cambridge Police Department that “It made my day.”

With the mother recording a cell phone video, the pair took off for a ride around the parking lot.

“My son just turned four and this officer left a lifetime impression on him! Thank you for your kindness and your service!” the woman later said in a message to police.

