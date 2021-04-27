BOSTON (CBS) — Is Boston’s Museum of Science the best science museum in the country? Here’s your chance to weigh in.
The museum is a nominee for “Best Science Museum” in USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice awards. Fans can vote for their favorite museum every day for the next two weeks before the votes are tallied.READ MORE: Outdoor Mask Mandate To Be Eased; Bars And Amusement Parks Reopening In May; Road Races To Return
Boston’s Museum of Science was 17th in the leaderboard as of Tuesday morning. Leading the early voting was the Center of Science and Industry in Ohio, the Liberty Science Center in New Jersey and the Tellus Science Museum in Georgia.READ MORE: Bear Spotted Roaming Framingham Neighborhood
“Inside the halls of the Museum of Science in Boston, curious visitors can stroll through a butterfly garden, learn about the 300 species of birds found in New England, harness the power of wind turbines, gaze at 65-million-year-old dinosaur fossils, explore how light moves through the cosmos or dive into the science of nanotechnology,” USA Today wrote.
In March the museum announced plans to honor Boston native and “Star Trek” legend Leonard Nimoy with a “Live Long And Prosper” sculpture.MORE NEWS: Encore Casino COVID Vaccination Site Opens Tuesday
Click here to see all the nominees and to vote.