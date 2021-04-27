DEDHAM (CBS) – On Thursday, shopping for Vineyard Vines clothing will help support injured Bishop Feehan hockey player AJ Quetta on his lengthy rehabilitation journey.
The high school senior was seriously injured during a hockey game in January.
Quetta is now in a spinal cord rehabilitation facility in Atlanta, planning to return to Massachusetts in May.
To support his recovery, you can shop at the Vineyard Vines store at Legacy Place in Dedham on Thursday.
Shoppers will get 10% off purchases and that money will go to the Quetta family to support AJ’s long-term recovery.
For more information, visit the Legacy Place website.