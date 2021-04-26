SOMERVILLE (CBS) – Customers at restaurants and shops around Somerville are starting to notice businesses posting “We’re Vaccinated” signs in their windows.

“I’m just happy for the restaurant because I know what they’ve been through this year,” said Kim Malone.

All employees at Genki Ya in Davis Square are fully vaccinated. They’re hoping the sign will help customers feel safe. The signs are slowly starting to pop up at all kinds of businesses around the city.

“I think it’s a fantastic idea. I think transparency is the most important factors during this pandemic,” said Jennifer Perry.

“I get the idea, but I don’t think it really helps that much just having a new sign there,” said Seth Yarden.

The signs are part of a campaign to raise awareness about the importance of the vaccine. It’s being put on by the city.

“I want to thank those businesses and the public for working with us,” said Somerville Mayor Joseph Curtatone.

Somerville’s Mayor Joe Curtatone is pleased with the campaign. He’s optimistic about the progress the city is making, but says more needs to be done at the state level to make sure everyone gets access to the vaccine.

“The vulnerable members of our community, black and brown members of our community, immigrants you know are lagging behind,” said Mayor Curtatone.

The mayor believes access to vaccine with help people regain consumer confidence.