BOSTON (CBS) — The week of the NFL Draft has arrived, and all those rumors that we’ve heard for the last few months are starting to really heat up. That includes the long-standing rumor that the New England Patriots are trying trade into the Top 10.

The latest installment of the Patriots moving’ on up comes from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, who says that New England, along with the Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings, is making calls to move into the Top 10 come Thursday night.

The Patriots are looking to move up to draft Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, according to Pelissero.

“The Patriots have been calling around in the Top 10, and teams that have gotten those calls believe that their target is Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields,” Pelissero said Monday morning. “It would cost the Patriots a lot to move from 15 up to seven or eight, probably something in the region of a second-round draft pick. That is a small price to pay if New England sees the opportunity to land a potential franchise quarterback.”

Fields has been bounced all over the draft board this offseason, with some having him as a Top 3 pick while other mock drafts have him going just outside of the Top 10. The Patriots have been connected to the young quarterback, attending both of his Pro Days this offseason.

Fields is coming off a solid junior season for the Buckeyes, completing 70 percent of his passes while averaging 262.5 passing yards over eight games, tossing 22 touchdowns while rushing for five other scores. He had a monster sophomore season in 2019, passing for 3,272 yards and rushing for 484 yards while racking up 51 total touchdowns.

There is also speculation that trade talks between the Patriots and San Francisco 49ers involving veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo could ramp up leading up to the draft, so brace yourself for a lot of QB talk surrounding the New England Patriots this week.