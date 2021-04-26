BOSTON (CBS) – Chef and owner of Suya Joint in Boston and Providence joins Rachel Holt in the Clarke Sub-Zero and Wolf Showroom to cook up some authentic West African stew. Chef Lizotte grew up in Nigeria learning to cook at her grandmother’s restaurant and now dedicates herself to introducing New Englanders to a taste of home cooking that nourishes the body and the soul. You can find her recipe below.
WEST AFRICAN STEW
Ingredients:
red fire roasted peppers
habanera peppers
vegetable oil
onions, finely diced
tablespoon of thyme
tablespoon of curry powder
chicken-flavored bouillon (Maggi)
Directions:
Blend red fire roasted peppers and habanera peppers
Add shortening, onion, curry and thyme until onions are brown
Then add blended mixture above and boil for approximately 5-6 minutes
Add bullion
Stir and taste as needed