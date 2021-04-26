BOSTON (CBS) — Gas prices in Massachusetts and around the country are on the rise again. AAA says the average cost per gallon in the state is up three cents from last week to $2.77 per gallon.
That’s a cent higher than a month ago and 83 cents higher than on this date one year ago.READ MORE: Red Light Cameras, Stopping Drivers For Not Wearing Seatbelts Featured In New Mass. Road Safety Bill
The cost of gas in Massachusetts is still 11 cents lower than the national average.READ MORE: Summer Events At New Hampshire Concert Venue Mean Hope For Tourism Traffic
“Both demand and supply have steadily increased over the last several weeks,” said AAA Northeast’s Mary Maguire. “The jump in demand combined with a small increase in supply pushed the national gas price average two cents more expensive on the week to $2.88. This is the largest one-week national jump we’ve seen in five weeks.”MORE NEWS: Bon Jovi Concert Coming To Massachusetts, New Hampshire Drive-In Theaters In May