BOSTON (CBS) – Marvin Veiga, who was added to the Massachusetts Most Wanted list last month in connection with a Brockton shooting, was shot and killed by police in Tennessee on Saturday.
Veiga was wanted for murder and gun charges after an October 2020 shooting on Belmont Ave. in Brockton. He was added to the Massachusetts Most Wanted list on March 18.READ MORE: Back To Class For Massachusetts Schools That Had Waiver To Delay In-Person Learning
Takari Elliot was also indicted on murder and gun charges in the October killing of Manuel Duarte. Elliot pleaded not guilty and remains held without bail.READ MORE: Massachusetts Reports 812 New COVID Cases, 12 Additional Deaths
Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz said that early Saturday, Veiga advanced on a Metro Nashville, Tenn. officer while brandishing a large butcher knife in each of his hands.
The officer fired their weapon, fatally wounding Veiga.MORE NEWS: Cape Air Plane Veers Off Runway At Barnstable Airport
Metro Nashville Police released body camera footage of the incident.