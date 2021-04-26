GRAFTON, N.H. (CBS) – Two Foxboro residents were hurt Saturday in a New Hampshire ATV crash.
It happened just before 7 p.m. in Grafton.READ MORE: Former Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia's Trial Begins With Opening Statements
A 19-year-old man from Foxboro was operating on a public road when the ATV in front of him stopped at an intersection.READ MORE: CDC's Updated COVID Guidance For Summer Camps Emphasizes Vaccines, Masks And Distance
New Hampshire Fish and Game said that in order the avoid a crash, the Massachusetts man turned abruptly. As a result, the ATV rolled onto its side.MORE NEWS: Apple To Add 'Several Hundred New Jobs' In Massachusetts By 2026
The operator and an 18-year-old woman from Foxboro who was a passenger on the ATV were both thrown from the vehicle. They both suffered minor injuries in the crash.