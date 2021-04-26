CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
GRAFTON, N.H. (CBS) – Two Foxboro residents were hurt Saturday in a New Hampshire ATV crash.

It happened just before 7 p.m. in Grafton.

A 19-year-old man from Foxboro was operating on a public road when the ATV in front of him stopped at an intersection.

New Hampshire Fish and Game said that in order the avoid a crash, the Massachusetts man turned abruptly. As a result, the ATV rolled onto its side.

The operator and an 18-year-old woman from Foxboro who was a passenger on the ATV were both thrown from the vehicle. They both suffered minor injuries in the crash.

