BOSTON (CBS) — Bon Jovi fans in the Boston area missed out on seeing the New Jersey rock band in 2020. But a one-night only performance is coming to drive-in movie screens and indoor theaters around the region next month.
Bon Jovi is having its first-ever drive-in concert on May 22. Tickets go on sale Thursday. Prices start at $68 per vehicle, up to six people.
Our 1st drive-in concert is 5/22! One night only!
Airing at drive-in theaters & cinemas near you.
Presale for The JBJ Experience members is Wednesday 4/28.
Public onsale this Thursday 4/29 at https://t.co/epbX9QykAa pic.twitter.com/JVnwamSQqd
— Bon Jovi (@BonJovi) April 26, 2021
The Marshfield Drive-In, Mendon Twin Drive-In, Topsfield Drive-In and West Springfield Drive-In will all be screening the concert, according to promoter Encore Drive-In Nights. In New Hampshire, the Mildford Drive-In Theater and Northfield Drive-In will be showing the performance.
A list of indoor theaters showing the concert can be found here.
Bon Jovi was supposed to play two shows at the TD Garden in the summer of 2020, but they were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.