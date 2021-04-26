BOSTON (CBS) — Bill Belichick already has quite the trophy case. He added another massive honor to that collection over the weekend.
The Patriots head coach received the key to the City of Annapolis on Saturday, given to him to by mayor Gavin Buckley during the Army-Navy lacrosse game. Belichick was raised in Annapolis and was presented with the key during an on-field ceremony at halftime, surrounded by some of his Annapolis High School teammates and boyhood friends.
“It’s an incredible honor to be recognized by your hometown,” Belichick told The Baltimore Sun. “There’s nothing bigger than that. I’m so proud to be an Annapolitan.”
Honored to host Coach Bill Belichick at today's Army-Navy Men's Lacrosse game as he receives the key to the city of Annapolis!#GoNavy pic.twitter.com/8zKwd1luwT
— Navy Athletics (@NavyAthletics) April 24, 2021
A two-minute tribute video was played for Belichick, which included statements from his former teammates, Navy football coach Ken Niumatalolo, and former Navy player and current Patriot long snapper Joe Cardona. Belichick also spoke with the Navy lacrosse team ahead of the game — a 9-4 Navy victory.