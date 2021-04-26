BEDFORD, NH (CBS) – A Bedford, New Hampshire police officer is off the job while the department investigates a video posted on social media. The TikTok video shows an officer in uniform, mocking police reform efforts.
"It is deeply disturbing to me," said Bedford Police Chief John Bryfonski
The TikTok video was apparently made by the officer while on duty in his cruiser.
The video had the caption, "How the media/liberals want the police to be" and shows the officer pretending to respond to violent calls.
“Whether or not it occurred in the context of today’s scrutiny of law enforcement or it occurred five years ago, to me it makes no difference,” Bryfonski said. “It’s still conduct that needs to be balanced against what the department defines as appropriate and professional.”
The officer, who the chief says has been on the force for about three years, has removed the video off of his social media account but not before a citizen grabbed it and posted it on YouTube where it’s getting a lot of comments.
"The integrity and the trust and the confidence of the Bedford Police Department clearly is shaken here," Bryfonski said.
The officer has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the investigation. The department is also investigating a second officer who may have been involved but he is still on duty at this time.