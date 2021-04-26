BOSTON (CBS) – Apple says it’s bringing new jobs to Massachusetts. The tech giant announced Monday it will add 20,000 new jobs across the country in the next five years and some of them will be in Massachusetts.
“In 2018, Apple announced it would add hundreds of new jobs in the Boston metro area. With around 200 team members already working in the region, Apple plans to add several hundred new jobs by 2026,” the company said in a statement.
“The Boston metro is home to so many talented and creative people, and we’re thrilled to be growing our teams here and be part of this dynamic community,” said Apple vice president of Worldwide Real Estate and Facilities Kristina Raspe.
Apple’s biggest expansion will come in North Carolina where it plans to build its first East Coast campus.