QUINCY (CBS) – A 24-year-old man was arrested early Sunday morning after he allegedly stabbed multiple people during a fight outside a Quincy tavern.
It happened around 1 a.m. at Rags Tavern on Washington Street. Officers responding to the incident found a large fight in the parking lot.READ MORE: Mass. Schools That Received Waiver To Delay In-Person Learning Set For Return To Classroom
A 21-year-old man was taken to Boston Medical Center with serious injuries after he was stabbed multiple times. Two 21-year-olds were taken to South Shore Hospital, one with stab wounds.READ MORE: World's Oldest Known Bottle Of Whiskey Could Fetch $40,000 At Boston-Based Auction
Tyler Maclean of Weymouth was charged following the fight. He was also taken to an area hospital with facial injuries.
Once evaluated, Maclean was released and charged with three counts of attempted murder, three counts of assault and battery with a deadly weapon, and disorderly conduct.MORE NEWS: Coronavirus In Massachusetts: Today's Developments
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Quincy Police.