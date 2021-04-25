BOSTON (CBS) – Elementary school students in dozens of districts are set to return to the classroom Monday.
Boston and Somerville are among nearly 70 districts that received waivers from the state to delay the return to full-time in-person learning by three weeks.READ MORE: Emerson College Requires All Students To Have COVID Vaccine By Fall Semester
Kindergarten through eighth grade students in those cities will be back in the classroom Monday.READ MORE: MCAS Exam Requirement Lifted For Class Of 2022 Due To Pandemic
Others, including Worcester, won’t do the same until early May.MORE NEWS: 1,279 At Massachusetts Schools Test Positive For COVID-19 In Last Week
Following the state’s plan, school districts without waivers have to bring students in grades 6-8 back to in-person learning on Wednesday.