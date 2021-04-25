BOSTON (CBS/AP) — Some businesses in Massachusetts will be getting a little more COVID-19 relief from the state.
More than 600 businesses will share more than $30 million in grants designed to help them recover from the economic impact of the pandemic. It’s part of a broader state program which has awarded more than $680 million in grants to 15,000 businesses so far.READ MORE: Abington Schools Providing Free COVID Tests For Students And Staff After April Break
The state also announced $1.6 million in grants last week for local tourism organizations and chambers of commerce to assist in the recovery of the state’s tourism sector.
“Our administration recognizes the challenges this industry has faced during the pandemic,” Baker said.READ MORE: Wind-Whipped Fire Rips Through Hyannis Harbor Hotel
In Massachusetts, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases decreased over the past two weeks, going from about 2,070 new cases per day on April 8 to more than 1,530 new cases per day on Thursday, according to data from Johns Hopkins.
State health officials announced more than 1,085 new confirmed cases Sunday as well as six additional COVID-19 deaths, bringing the state’s death toll from the virus to 17,199.MORE NEWS: Massachusetts Reports 1,085 New COVID Cases, 6 Additional Deaths
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)