HYANNIS (CBS) – A wind-whipped fire ripped through Hyannis Harbor Hotel Sunday afternoon, leaving the building heavily damaged.
The fire started around 2:30 p.m. at the hotel on Ocean Street.
Winds close to 30 MPH were reported in the area at the time of the fire.
Terrible fire at the Hyannis Harbor Hotel…whipped up by the wind. Video by Jim B. #wbz pic.twitter.com/gr9PIuJQO8
— Eric Fisher (@ericfisher) April 25, 2021
Flames were visible shooting from the building’s roof. Firefighters remain on scene attempting to knock down the flames.
There have not yet been any reports of injuries.
American Red Cross of Massachusetts tweeted that it is responding to the scene to provide assistance, adding that an unknown number of adults and children have been displaced by the fire.
No further information is currently available.