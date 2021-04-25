BOSTON (AP) — J.D. Martinez had two more doubles and Eduardo Rodriguez struck out eight Mariners in six innings to help the Boston Red Sox beat Seattle 5-3 on Sunday — their major league-leading 11th comeback victory of the season.
Seattle starter Nick Margevicius (0-2) got just one out while allowing four runs in the first inning. He faced seven batters and walked four of them — two with the bases loaded — while also allowing two hits.
Rodriguez (4-0) gave up six hits — five of them doubles — and no walks to remain unbeaten on the year. He won 19 games in 2019 and then missed all of last season with inflammation in his heart muscles as a result of COVID-19.
Matt Barnes pitched a perfect ninth for his fourth save.
Martinez’s 10th double is the most in baseball. He also ended the game tops in hits — 30, tied with Xander Bogaerts, who had a double of his own to help the Red Sox split the four-game series and improve to .500 at Fenway Park.
MARGE-VICIOUS
After taking the mound with a 1-0 lead, thanks to back-to-back doubles by Mitch Haniger and Ty France to lead off the game, Margevicius opened the game single-walk-walk-(mound visit)-strikeout-RBI single-walk-walk. The Seattle lefty threw just 13 of his 32 pitches for strikes.
Drew Steckenrider replaced him and hit Christian Arroyo, scoring another run, before Bobby Dalbec grounded into an inning-ending double play. The Red Sox made it 5-1 in the second on two walks and Bogaerts’ RBI double.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Red Sox: CF Alex Verdugo was scratched from the lineup about an hour before the first pitch. He had a hamstring cramp on Saturday but remained in that game. … Arroyo got some attention from the training staff but remained in the game.
UP NEXT
Seattle: At Houston, where LHP Justus Sheffield (1-1) will face Astros RHP Jose Urquidy (0-2).
Boston: Off Monday, with RHP Garrett Richards (0-2) facing Mets LHP David Peterson (1-2) in New York on Tuesday.
