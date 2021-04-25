BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,085 new confirmed COVID cases and six additional deaths in the state on Sunday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 640,399. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 17,199.
There were 74,524 total new tests reported.
As of Sunday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.74%.
There are 641 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Sunday. There are 152 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 29,563 active cases in Massachusetts.