FOXBORO (NE Revolution) – The New England Revolution (1-0-1; 4 pts.) opened their 2021 home slate with a 1-0 win against D.C. United at Gillette Stadium on Saturday night. The match marked Gillette Stadium’s first event with fans since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic – a span of 414 days. New England’s lone tally came via an own goal from D.C. United’s Brendan Hines-Ike following a cross from Brandon Bye in the 48th minute. The Revolution’s record in the club’s last 15 home openers improved to 8-1-6 with tonight’s result.

Two Revolution newcomers – midfielder Arnór Traustason and defender Christian Mafla – made their MLS debuts in tonight’s contest as the Revs picked up a fourth consecutive win against D.C. United. Traustason, acquired from Swedish side Malmö FF on March 16, began training with the Revolution on Monday and slotted into the starting lineup on the left wing. He played 81 minutes and recorded one shot on target with three fouls won. Mafla played 54 minutes at left back in his first outing with New England’s senior team. He played 76 minutes for Revolution II on April 17 after recovering from a preseason injury.

Another offseason addition, midfielder Wilfrid Kaptoum, registered his first start with the Revolution after debuting as a substitute in Chicago last weekend. The central midfielder played 64 minutes alongside Matt Polster and submitted one chance created, one tackle, and one foul won.

Anchored by Matt Turner in net, the Revolution submitted their first clean sheet of the season. Turner made one save in his 17th career shutout and 25th MLS win.

New England will remain home next for a tilt with Atlanta United FC on Saturday, May 1 at Gillette Stadium. The match kicks off at 7:00 p.m. ET on myTV38, myRITV, 98.5 The Sports Hub, and in Portuguese on WBIX 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA.