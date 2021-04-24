PEMBROKE (CBS) — Two hockey players from Pembroke were laid to rest on Saturday. Twenty-three-year-olds Billy Hickey and Joey Birolini were killed in a car crash last weekend.
A joint funeral was held at St. Thecla’s Church in Pembroke. The service was live-streamed because of coronavirus restrictions.READ MORE: 5 Cars Stolen From Enterprise In Chelsea
Before the service, local hockey players planned to line the street between the funeral home and the church with their hockey sticks in hand to say goodbye to their teammates.READ MORE: Coronavirus In Massachusetts: Today's Developments
The two were former co-captains of their high school hockey team.MORE NEWS: Dedham Community Theatre Reopens After More Than A Year
“We’ve known each other since we were probably five years old. They were natural-born leaders. Billy was super goofy and taught us not to take life too seriously. Joey was one of the smartest guys I’ve ever met,” said friend Mike Fahie Jr.