BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,386 new confirmed COVID cases and 12 additional deaths in the state on Saturday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 639,314. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 17,193.
There were 106,144 total new tests reported.
As of Friday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.89%.
There are 633 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Friday. There are 144 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 29,717 active cases in Massachusetts.