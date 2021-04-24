BOSTON (CBS) – Cries for justice could be seen and heard all throughout the city of Boston on Saturday. In Jamaica Plain, Black Lives Matters supporters took the streets on bikes.
At Fields Corner in Dorchester, a “March for Justice” rally took place. They celebrated the conviction of former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin, who was found guilty of all charges in the 2020 murder of George Floyd that sparked nationwide protests against police brutality.READ MORE: Residents, Elected Leaders Demand DCR Pull Parking Meters Out At Revere Beach
But protesters on Saturday stressed his guilty verdict is just the beginning.
“This is more than just George Floyd. This is a daily occurrence that’s happening in communities across the country,” one speaker said.
Several families who lost loved ones at the hands of police spoke out at Saturday’s rally, expressing their hurt, anger, and the importance of reopening past cases.READ MORE: Human Remains Found Near Rail Trail In Manchester, NH
“And what we need to do now is move forward. We need to get those cases reopened. My son’s cases was never opened,” another speaker said.
After the rally, they marched, raising their voices and walking in solidarity.
“There’s just thousands of more people that need justice,” said Brock Satter of Massachusetts Action Against Police Brutality. “Hopefully, we will see more convictions in the future for police who commit crimes.”MORE NEWS: Massachusetts Reports 1,386 New COVID Cases, 12 Additional Deaths
Until then, these protesters say the struggle continues.