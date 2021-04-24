KINGSTON, N.H. (CBS) — A “large explosion” shook parts of southern New Hampshire and northern Massachusetts around 7 p.m. Tuesday evening. Some on social media said they thought a tree had fallen or an earthquake struck. It turns out that the blast came from a gender reveal party.

Kingston police responded to Torromeo Industries on Dorre Road to investigate. They figured out that the earth-shaking boom was caused by an explosion of about 80 pounds of Tannerite, which police said is an over-the-counter “explosive target” that is used for firearms practice.

The explosion was so big it was caught on a doorbell camera.

“A Kingston Police Detective met with individuals that were on site, who cooperated with the detective and informed him that they were having a gender reveal party,” police said in a statement. “During the investigation, the detective was informed that the location, a quarry, was chosen as they felt it was a safe location to detonate the Tannerite.”

People who live nearby said it rocked their neighborhood.

“It was just a big boom and crack, it was very loud, it just shook my whole porch,” said Tina Bouraphael, who was exercising when the blast stopped her in her tracks. “It was really very strong.”

She says, it shook her home’s foundation, causing multiple cracks. “Yeah the word ridiculous came to my mind, it was just incredible,” Bouraphael said.

“A gender reveal that was heard not only throughout neighborhoods, but throughout many, many towns,” said neighbor Sara Taglieri. “I’m not upset because I have chalk or confetti blown in my way, I mean it was an explosion that rocked my house, my neighbors, my community and my town. Just absolutely over the top, ridiculous.”

Police said the man who bought and detonated the Tannerite turned himself in and is cooperating. Investigators are still determining what charges may be filed against him.

“I do think that they should be held responsible for that and I do think Torromeo should as the property owner that allowed this should also be held accountable,” Taglieri said.

There were no reports of any injuries in this instance. But there have been a string of tragedies blamed on faulty gender-reveal devices in recent years, CBS News reports.

And for those wondering. . . it’s a boy.