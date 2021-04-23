Tom Brady Jokes About Julian Edelman's Free AgencyEverybody else on the internet has made jokes about Julian Edelman joining the Buccaneers, so Tom Brady wanted to get in on the fun.

Julian Edelman Reveals Hilariously Simple Bill Belichick Coaching Point For ReceiversSometimes, the best coaching lessons are the simplest ones.

Terrence Clarke, NBA Prospect From Boston, Killed In Car Crash In Los AngelesTerrence Clarke, an NBA prospect from Boston, was killed in a car crash in Los Angeles, California Thursday afternoon.

Report: Bill Belichick 'Hates' NFL's Jersey Number Rule Change, Just Like Tom Brady DoesAccording to a report, Bill Belichick "hates" the NFL's new rule, which gives running backs, wide receivers, defensive backs, and linebackers the option of wearing a single-digit jersey number.

Jeremy Swayman Continues To Deliver For Bruins: 'Composure Is Definitely A Thing For Him'The Bruins won 5-1. But it could have gotten hairy. Jeremy Swayman made sure that his team cruised to a comfortable victory.