WORCESTER (CBS) – A 71-year-old woman died in Worcester on Friday after allegedly being stabbed by a male family member, according to local police.
Around 11 a.m. Friday morning, officers responded to a report of a stabbing at an undisclosed location in the city. Police have determined that the stabbing was “domestic in nature”. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the male suspect was arrested.
The victim’s name has not been released yet, and the incident is still under investigation.
Anyone with more information is asked to contact Worcester Police at 508-799-8651.