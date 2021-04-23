BOSTON (CBS) – A Fall River man was found with 53 bags of marijuana after he got into a fight at Ocean Prime in the Seaport Thursday night, according to Boston Police. Jason Wages, 29, was having dinner at the restaurant with three other people when he allegedly harassed female waitstaff and other customers.
After being confronted, Wages allegedly head-butted two employees, spit at a third and used a racial slur several times. When he was leaving the restaurant, he allegedly threatened to shoot "everyone in the place."
Witnesses said Wages grabbed his keys from the valet and struck a motor vehicle while he was fleeing the scene.
Down the road from the restaurant, police located an unoccupied vehicle that struck a building and damaged the gas line. Witnesses told police two men were seen fleeing the crash on foot carrying garbage bags.
Officers later found Wages, the other man, and two large garbage bags containing 53 bags of marijuana and $8,600 in cash.
Wages was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute class D drugs, two counts of assault and battery and two counts of leaving the scene of property damage. The other man was questioned and released by police.