IPSWICH (CBS) — The Coast Guard is searching for a missing swimmer off Crane Beach. It’s believed the 28-year-old man was swimming from the beach to Plum Island.
His belongings were found on the beach and his car was nearby. Based on the location of the car, police believe he got there before 8 a.m. on Friday.
Park rangers found the unattended backpack and notified police around 9:30 a.m., who then notified the Coast Guard about an hour later.
Police were able to contact the man’s friends, who said he went swimming.
There is a small craft advisory in place due to gusty 20-30 knot wind and waves 1-3 feet.
A helicopter was launched along with a plane, two 47-foot boats, and equipment from local police and firefighters.
