BOSTON (CBS) – The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine got the greenlight to resume in the U.S., but some people, especially young women, are understandably still skeptical.

“I definitely would be afraid to get it,” said Erika Fause, who opted for the Pfizer vaccine Friday.

Even though the side effects from the Johnson and Johnson vaccine are rare, Fause told WBZ-TV that even the slightest risk of blood clots is enough to make her weary of the drug.

“I know that it’s kind a one-in-a-million chance of the side effect happening, but I definitely would be hesitant,” said Fause. “And I know women who have gotten it that are really nervous.”

While the concern is understandable, Dr. Paul Sax of Brigham and Women’s Hospital said the J&J setback shouldn’t scare people away from the vaccination process.

It should do the opposite.

“I think if people want reassurance that if we have systems in place to pick up rare side effects, this really is an example of the system working,” said Dr. Sax.

One woman getting vaccinated at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston agrees.

“The side effects seem to be very, very rare. I work in the field of clinical trials, and so I know how careful the researchers are,” said Alice Holt of Watertown.

Holt and her daughter both got their second doses of the Pfizer vaccine Friday, but said they wouldn’t mind getting the J&J shot if they had the option.

“Personally, I wouldn’t feel hesitant because I could also die in a car crash,” said Catherine Holt. “I feel like that’s more common with the amount of vaccines they’re giving out. So I would be alright with getting Johnson & Johnson.”

With nearly one-third of Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated, Dr. Sax said supply won’t be an issue if people “shop” for the two-dose options.

“I think it is good to have another option,” Dr. Sax said. “Fortunately though, in the United States, we’re very lucky we do not rely on the J&J vaccine.”