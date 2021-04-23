IPSWICH (CBS) — The Coast Guard is searching for a missing swimmer off Crane Beach. It’s believed the 28-year-old Eric Pecina was swimming from the beach to Plum Island and back.

Beachgoers watched as crews searched on land, in the water and from above. A helicopter was launched along with a plane, two 47-foot boats, and equipment from local police and firefighters.

“I certainly hope they find him alive,” said JJ Buono.

“There is three different rivers that converge in that area,” said Ipswich Police Chief Paul Nikas. “So we’ve been in and out of that area approximately five times.”

Nikas said Pecina’s belongings were found on the beach and his car was nearby. Based on the location of the car, police believe he got there before 8 a.m. on Friday.

Park rangers found the unattended backpack and notified police around 9:30 a.m., who then notified the Coast Guard about an hour later.

Initially, first responders thought the man was missing in the dunes.

“We contacted the individual’s friends, they indicated he was going for a morning swim,” said Nikas.

Police believe Pecina was only wearing a bathing suit in the 45-degree water.

There is a small craft advisory in place due to gusty 20-30 knot wind and waves 1-3 feet. — Jacob Wycoff (@4cast4you) April 23, 2021

Cold and windy conditions made it difficult for search and rescue teams. There was a small craft advisory in the area because of wind gusts between 20-to-30 knots and waves 1-to-3 feet high.

The police chief is hopeful that the man made it to shore and will eventually be spotted.

“He has no cell phone with him obviously, he has no communication so we’re hopeful he is on one of the marshes, which is why we have the fixed air wing continually searching,” said Nikas.

The search will continue until dusk. If the man is not found it’ll resume on Saturday.