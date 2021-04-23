CANTON (CBS) — Two people have been charged for their roles in a shooting on Route 138 in Canton earlier this year Shaquille Lee, 28, of Everett, and Jessica Araujo, 30, of Everett, were arrested Friday.

Cell phone video shows two cars speeding down the road on February 21, before one vehicle runs the other off the road causing it to crash. A passenger can be seen getting out of the vehicle that crashed, and opening fire on the other vehicle which then speeds away.

“The entire incident was caught on video and showed the brazenness of the daytime shooting. At the time, I said that the suspect should turn themselves in. They didn’t listen and today we caught up with them,” said Canton Police Chief Ken Berkowitz.

Police executed a search warrant after the arrest and also seized two firearms, an extended magazine for a Glock pistol and fentanyl.

Lee was charged with assault with the intent to murder, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, unlicensed possession of a firearm, assault and battery with a deadly weapon, possession of ammunition.

Araujo, who was driving the car that Lee was in on the day of the shooting, was charged with accessory after the fact of assault with the intent to murder, accessory after the fact of assault and battery with a deadly weapon, and possession of a firearm.