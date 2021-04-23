BOSTON (CBS) – Boston College is requiring all students, faculty and staff to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before returning to campus for the fall semester.
University President William P. Leahy said that exceptions will be granted for “legitimate religious and medical reasons.”
The school will administer 4,500 Pfizer shots on campus next week. The vaccines will first be offered to undergraduate students currently enrolled at BC.
Boston College joins a growing list of schools including UMass and Northeastern that will requires vaccinations.