BOSTON (CBS) – Terrence Clarke, a star basketball player from Boston, was killed in a car crash in Los Angeles, California Thursday afternoon.
LAPD said Clarke was speeding in the North Ridge area of the city when he ran a red light, collided with another car and hit a light pole. No one else was injured in the crash.
The 19-year-old played for the University of Kentucky last season and had just declared for the NBA draft.
"I am absolutely gutted and sick tonight," Kentucky head coach John Calipari said. "A young person who we all love has just lost his life too soon, one with all of his dreams and hopes ahead of him. Terrence Clarke was a beautiful kid, someone who owned the room with his personality, smile and joy. People gravitated to him, and to hear we have lost him is just hard for all of us to comprehend right now. We are all in shock."
Clarke finished his high school career at Brewster Academy in New Hampshire.