Boston Native, UK Basketball Player Terrence Clarke Killed In Car CrashTerrence Clarke, a star basketball player from Boston, was killed in a car crash in Los Angeles, California Thursday afternoon.

Mariners Rally With 4-Run 10th, Beat Red Sox 7-3 On 3 HitsThe Seattle Mariners rallied past the Boston Red Sox 7-3 Thursday night despite getting just three hits on a cold, blustery night.

Pastrnak Has Goal, 2 Assists In Bruins' 5-1 Win Over SabresDavid Pastrnak had a goal and two assists, and the Boston Bruins extended their winning streak to a season-best six games with a 5-1 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night.

Walker Ties Season High With 32 Points, Celtics Beat SunsKemba Walker matched his season high with 32 points and the Boston Celtics rolled to a 99-86 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night.

Tom Brady Is Not A Fan Of NFL's Uniform Number Rule ChangeNFL fans seem to be pretty excited for the league's new rule change that will allow a lot more players to sport a single digit on their jersey this season. But Tom Brady is not in that crowd.