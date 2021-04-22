BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,431 new confirmed COVID cases and 17 additional deaths in the state on Thursday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 636,476. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 17,168.READ MORE: Number Of Mass. Communities At High Risk For COVID Drops To 48
There were 102,071 total new tests reported.READ MORE: VIDEO: 'Large Explosion' From Gender Reveal Party Shakes Houses In Southern New Hampshire
As of Thursday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 2.00%.
There are 645 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Thursday. There are 158 patients currently in intensive care.MORE NEWS: UMass Amherst Will Require All Students To Get COVID Vaccine Before Fall Semester
There are an estimated 31,215 active cases in Massachusetts.