BOSTON (CBS) – The number of communities in Massachusetts considered high risk for coronavirus infections has decreased for the second week in a row. As of Thursday, the number of cities and towns in the high-risk red category is 48, down from 59 last week.
State health officials categorize cities and towns as red, green, yellow or grey based on the daily rate of COVID-19 cases.READ MORE: Mayor Janey Promises Change After Scandal Over Retired Boston Police Officer
As of Thursday, the following communities are considered high risk:
Adams, Ayer, Bellingham, Berkley, Brewster, Brockton, Carver, Chicopee, Dennis, Dracut, Edgartown, Fall River, Freetown, Hampden, Harwich, Haverhill, Holyoke, Lawrence, Lowell, Ludlow, Lynn, Methuen, Nantucket, New Bedford, Oak Bluffs, Palmer, Peabody, Plainville, Plymouth, Rehoboth, Revere, Seekonk, Southwick, Springfield, Sterling, Sutton, Swansea, Taunton, Templeton, Tisbury, Townsend, Upton, Wareham, West Boylston, West Bridgewater, Westport, Winchendon, Yarmouth.
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,431 new confirmed COVID cases and 17 additional deaths in the state on Thursday.