LYNN (CBS) – Seven Lynn Police officers have been placed on administrative leave and the department’s professional standards division is conducting an investigation.
The probe includes allegations of inappropriate language by two officers in a private text conversation, according to Lynn Police.READ MORE: Boston Native, UK Basketball Player Terrence Clarke Killed In Car Crash
In a statement, a spokesperson for the department said the Essex County District Attorney’s Office is aware of the matter. The DA will also conduct its own investigation.READ MORE: VIDEO: 'Large Explosion' From Gender Reveal Party Shakes Houses In Southern New Hampshire
The WBZ I-Team is reporting all seven officers are men and that the investigation started after one of them was arrested in connection with a domestic violence incident. The officer allegedly sent threatening text messages.
I-Team sources say investigators got a warrant for his phone and found a group chat with six other officers. Sources say on the chat were messages with racial slurs and messages about illegal drug use.MORE NEWS: Pembroke Mourns Best Friends Killed In Car Crash
The I-Team reports the officers were all tested for drugs last week.