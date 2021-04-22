KINGSTON, N.H. (CBS) — A “large explosion” shook parts of southern New Hampshire and northern Massachusetts around 7 p.m. Tuesday evening. Some on social media said they thought a tree had fallen or an earthquake struck. It turns out that the blast came from a gender reveal party.

Kingston police responded to an industrial site at a quarry on Dorre Road to investigate. They figured out that the earth-shaking boom was caused by an explosion of about 80 pounds of Tannerite, which police said is an over-the-counter “explosive target” that is used for firearms practice.

The explosion was so big it was caught on a doorbell camera.

“A Kingston Police Detective met with individuals that were on site, who cooperated with the detective and informed him that they were having a gender reveal party,” police said in a statement. “During the investigation, the detective was informed that the location, a quarry, was chosen as they felt it was a safe location to detonate the Tannerite.”

Police said the man who bought and detonated the Tannerite turned himself in and is cooperating. Investigators are still determining what charges may be filed against him.

There were no reports of any injuries in this instance. But there have been a string of tragedies blamed on faulty gender-reveal devices in recent years, CBS News reports.

And for those wondering. . . it’s a boy.