BROOKLINE (CBS) — A popular Boston-area movie theater is ready to reopen after being closed for more than a year. The Coolidge Corner Theatre is reopening to the public on May 13.
Screenings will be limited to 15% capacity on Thursday thru Sunday. Seats must be reserved online and concessions will not be available at first.
Tickets go on sale May 7. Some of the first movies being shown are "Coolidge favorites," including "Do The Right Thing," "Vertigo," "2001: A Space Odyssey" and "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon."
The Coolidge recently made TimeOut's list of "The 50 Most Beautiful Cinemas In The World."
The Brookline theater was built as a church in 1906 before becoming a “movie palace” in 1933. Fans have been supporting the Coolidge during the pandemicby renting films through its website and booking a private movie party at the theater for up to 24 people.