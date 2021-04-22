Cape Cod Baseball League Approves 40-Game Schedule For 2021 SeasonThere will be Cape Cod League baseball this summer.

Zurich Classic Preview: Can Jon Rahm And Ryan Palmer Defend Title At TPC Louisiana?The PGA Tour returns to TPC Louisiana this week for the Zurich Classic, one of the game's more unique events.

Danny Ainge Says Celtics Have Started Vaccinating, But Some Players & Staff Are Holding OutDanny Ainge said some Celtics and staff don't want to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Jayson Tatum Helping Evan Fournier Through COVID-19 Recovery ProcessJayson Tatum knows a thing or two about coming back from COVID-19. Now the Celtics star is helping a new teammate navigate those difficult waters.

'Hospital Celtics' Will Be Shorthanded When They Host Suns Thursday NightThe Celtics are going to be shorthanded again when they host the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night. Really shorthanded.